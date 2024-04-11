A "sexy" new hotel just opened in Banff and it's GROOVY

Banff’s groovy new hotel option that practically begs you to stick around is finally open, and with its mid-century ski lodge vibes and year-round patio, we can’t wait to sit poolside with a drink in hand.

Moxy Banff opens its doors today. The swanky new hotel is the result of a $30 million renovation of The Voyager Inn, Banff’s first commercial motor hotel, originally constructed in 1964.

It’s the only Canadian hotel to make CNN’s list of the “sexiest new hotels in 2024.”

The hotel’s brand of “playful and fun” accommodations began in 2014 with the launch of Moxy Milan and has grown to over 125 locations worldwide. Moxy Banff was developed in partnership with Drumheller-based Canalta Hotels and is part of Mariott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotel brands.

“As an Albertan-owned company, we are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Moxy Hotels, an industry-leading brand that brings both bold design and energetic atmosphere to the naturally beautiful and vibrant community of Banff, Alberta,” says Brooke Christianson, VP, Canalta Hotels.

“While most hotels in Banff offer a traditional mountain hotel experience, Moxy Banff stands out from the crowd with its cool, vintage, mid-century modern vibes and unique guest experience.”

Moxy Banff has a bold design anchored in the centre by Bar Moxy and flanked on both sides by expansive rundle stone walls and unique precast guest wings that float over the parkades.

The guest experience starts with a trip back in time as guests enter the hotel to check in at the retro bar. It sets the tone for the rest of your stay, as every guest receives a complimentary cocktail upon check-in.

Moxy Bar evokes a retro ski vibe with its racetrack design and chairlift-inspired liquor baskets.