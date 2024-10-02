Calgary has been home to some seriously star-studded filming recently, and the upcoming days may be your last chance to spot one of the movie stars.

Two movies are set to finish filming in Calgary this October, so keep your eye out around the city if you want to see the likes of J-Law strolling along the street.

Here are the two movies set to close shop in the next few weeks.

Die, My Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catarina (@catarina.epub)

Die, My Love will wrap filming in Calgary on October 16.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, Die, My Love is a dark comedy horror movie adaptation of the book by Ariana Harwicz. Lawrence will play a mother battling her psychosis in a remote, forgotten area in the French countryside.

Filming began toward the end of the summer, and some lucky fans have already managed to catch a glimpse of the stars around the city.

The Abandons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Abandons Netflix (@theabandonsnetflix)

The Abandons will wrap filming in Calgary on October 18.

This drama set in the Wild West will be a 10-episode series that follows a diverse group of outlaws who band together in 18502 Oregon to fight corruption and save their homeland.

With Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey taking centre stage in this Western epic, we can’t wait to watch this series.

Have you spotted any of the filming in Calgary? Let us know in the comments below.