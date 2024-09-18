These Alberta cities have the highest and lowest property taxes

If you’re looking to move to Alberta or find a new home in the province, Zoocasa has rounded up the highest and lowest property taxes in 25 cities.

The real estate platform looked at the most recent property tax rates and found that an Albertan homeowner in Wetaskiwin—which has the highest property tax rate in the province at 1.33%—would pay $4,364 more in taxes on a home valued at $500,000 than someone in Canmore, which has the lowest property tax rate at 0.46%.

Calgary had the third lowest property tax rate in Alberta, with Edmonton settling in 17th place.

The highest five property tax rates in Alberta:

Lacombe: 1.115330%

Camrose: 1.118180%

St. Albert: 1.125309%

Grande Prairie: 1.268070%

Wetaskiwin: 1.334170%

The lowest five property tax rates in Alberta: