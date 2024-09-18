Real EstateUrbanized

These Alberta cities have the highest and lowest property taxes

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Sep 18 2024, 4:55 pm
These Alberta cities have the highest and lowest property taxes
Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

If you’re looking to move to Alberta or find a new home in the province, Zoocasa has rounded up the highest and lowest property taxes in 25 cities.

The real estate platform looked at the most recent property tax rates and found that an Albertan homeowner in Wetaskiwin—which has the highest property tax rate in the province at 1.33%—would pay $4,364 more in taxes on a home valued at $500,000 than someone in Canmore, which has the lowest property tax rate at 0.46%.

Calgary had the third lowest property tax rate in Alberta, with Edmonton settling in 17th place.

The highest five property tax rates in Alberta:

  • Lacombe: 1.115330%
  • Camrose: 1.118180%
  • St. Albert: 1.125309%
  • Grande Prairie: 1.268070%
  • Wetaskiwin: 1.334170%

The lowest five property tax rates in Alberta:

  • Canmore: 0.461405%
  • Chestermere: 0.538075%
  • Calgary: 0.648610%
  • Cochrane: 0.649810%
  • Airdrie: 0.652619%

”In Alberta, property taxes are determined by the municipality’s yearly rates and a home’s assessed value, meaning they can vary significantly based on location,” Zoocasa writes.

“Generally, property taxes tend to be higher in less populated areas because there are fewer residents to share the overall cost of maintaining essential services.”

So, there you have it.

If you are in the market for a new home, certainly take into account the property tax rate wherever you may be buying. You’ll be paying for it in the long run!

With files from Laine Mitchell.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop