6 fantastic ways to celebrate Mother's Day in Calgary

Mother’s Day is here, and there are so many great options in Calgary to help you celebrate everything moms do for us.

Of course, getting the perfect gift is key, but having a fun experience with Mom is just as amazing.

Here are six things to do this Mother’s Day to help you celebrate in Calgary.

A tradition in Calgary, The Sportchek Mother’s Day Run, Walk, and Wheel is the perfect way to stay active with Mom. This year’s event is in support of both Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the Calgary Health Foundation.

Where: Chinook Centre

When: May 14

Time: 8 am

This one is on the pricey side, but it is a chance to treat Mom to luxury. You get luxury accommodations, a $100 Wellness Spa gift card (treatments must be booked in advance directly with rnr Wellness Spa), one bottle of sparkling wine and chocolate truffles, and valet Parking for one vehicle.

When: Book now until June 30

Where: Fairmont Palliser (133 9th Avenue SW)

Cost: $489

Celebrate Mother’s Day at one of the coolest places in Calgary. The Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch with special décor, a specialty menu and desserts, and fun crafts for the kids. Limited Seats are available for Sunday, so get your tickets now.

When: May 13 (sold out) and May 14

Where: Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $47.95

This is the perfect Mother’s Day experience for wine-loving moms. You will get a tour through the Spirit Hills winery, which covers the story of bees, honey harvesting, winemaking, and bottling. And you’ll get to sample some of the great options they have.

When: May 13

Where: 240183 – 2380 Drive West, Millarville, Alberta

Cost: $15 per person

A classic on the market and festival schedule in Calgary, The Inglewood Night Market is a great spot to hang out with Mom for the night. Right in the heart of one of Calgary’s trendiest neighbourhoods, The Inglewood Night Market brings in over 100 local vendors and 10 food trucks and has something for the whole family, even your puppies!

When: May 12

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Cost: FREE to the public to attend

Flowers are a Mother’s Day classic, so why not check out some of Calgary’s great shops? There are some fun spots to check out and add fun colour to your Mother’s Day plans.

Where: Various locations across the city