6 fantastic ways to celebrate Mother's Day in Calgary

Mother’s Day is here, and there are so many great options in Calgary to help you celebrate everything moms do for us.
Of course, getting the perfect gift is key, but having a fun experience with Mom is just as amazing.
Here are six things to do this Mother’s Day to help you celebrate in Calgary.
- You might also like:
- Get 70% off at Calgary's first-ever Adidas and Herschel warehouse sale this week
- Value Village thrifting queen finds $2K+ purse for $3 in Canada (VIDEO)
- Much-loved Calgary store with pop culture art, snacks, and more is closing soon
Sportchek Mother’s Day Run Walk and Wheel
A tradition in Calgary, The Sportchek Mother’s Day Run, Walk, and Wheel is the perfect way to stay active with Mom. This year’s event is in support of both Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and the Calgary Health Foundation.
Where: Chinook Centre
When: May 14
Time: 8 am
Enjoy a Mother’s Day Spacation at Fairmont Palliser
This one is on the pricey side, but it is a chance to treat Mom to luxury. You get luxury accommodations, a $100 Wellness Spa gift card (treatments must be booked in advance directly with rnr Wellness Spa), one bottle of sparkling wine and chocolate truffles, and valet Parking for one vehicle.
When: Book now until June 30
Where: Fairmont Palliser (133 9th Avenue SW)
Cost: $489
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Calgary Zoo
Celebrate Mother’s Day at one of the coolest places in Calgary. The Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch with special décor, a specialty menu and desserts, and fun crafts for the kids. Limited Seats are available for Sunday, so get your tickets now.
When: May 13 (sold out) and May 14
Where: Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)
Cost: $47.95
Spirit Hills winery tour and tasting
This is the perfect Mother’s Day experience for wine-loving moms. You will get a tour through the Spirit Hills winery, which covers the story of bees, honey harvesting, winemaking, and bottling. And you’ll get to sample some of the great options they have.
When: May 13
Where: 240183 – 2380 Drive West, Millarville, Alberta
Cost: $15 per person
Go shopping with Mom at the Inglewood Night Market
A classic on the market and festival schedule in Calgary, The Inglewood Night Market is a great spot to hang out with Mom for the night. Right in the heart of one of Calgary’s trendiest neighbourhoods, The Inglewood Night Market brings in over 100 local vendors and 10 food trucks and has something for the whole family, even your puppies!
When: May 12
Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Cost: FREE to the public to attend
Go flower shopping
Flowers are a Mother’s Day classic, so why not check out some of Calgary’s great shops? There are some fun spots to check out and add fun colour to your Mother’s Day plans.
Where: Various locations across the city