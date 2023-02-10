The most romantic hotels in Jasper for the perfect Valentine's Day getaway

Who doesn’t love a trip to Jasper?

If the charm of this little mountain town isn’t enough to sweep you off your feet, swoon over these gorgeous getaways that are perfect for the most romantic Valentine’s Day yet.

We made a list of the most romantic hotels open year-round in Jasper and the cost of a room for a single night on Valentine’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (@fairmontjpl)

It doesn’t get any more romantic than the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. This hotel was the rumoured honeymoon destination for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which means if it’s good enough for the royals, it’s definitely good enough for us. This stunning and historic property features 442 guest rooms and luxurious cabins for the perfect mountain getaway, albeit with a hefty price tag.

Where: 1 Old Lodge Road, Jasper

Price: Rooms start at $319 per night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pyramid Lake Resort Jasper (@pyramidlakeresort)

This gorgeous lakeside alpine resort is sure to make you and your sweetie feel away from it all. Enjoy cutesy amenities at this hotel such as all-day complimentary hot chocolate, smores kits, and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

Where: Six kilometers north on Pyramid Lake Road, Jasper

Price: Rooms start at $219 per night

You might also like: Valentine's Day Edmonton: Where to find a special meal for the occasion

A Canadian zoo lets you name a worm after your ex this Valentine's Day

8 Valentine's Day dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overlander Mountain Lodge (@overlanderlodge)

This charming little lodge embodies all the cozy cabin charm we adore in a romantic mountain getaway. This prime location is just outside the boundaries of Jasper National Park and is ideal for people looking to avoid tourist areas and unwind.

Where: 27010 Highway 16, East boundary of Jasper National Park

Price: Rooms start at $219 per night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chateau Jasper (@chateaujasper)

Located right in the heart of the town of Jasper, this hotel offers a variety of room options and is perfect for those looking for a romantic night in town. Make a reservation at Syrahs Of Jasper, a romantic restaurant serving local dishes, for the ideal date night in town.

Where: 96 Geikie Street, Jasper

Price: Rooms start at $134 per night

In addition to being nearby some of the most photographed locations on earth, we are spoiled in Alberta as many of these resorts provide special rates for residents. Before making a reservation, make sure to check their websites for any offers.

We hope you have a memorable Valentine’s Day.