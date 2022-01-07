These are five of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities, such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.

In our January roundup of some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, property highlights include indoor fountains, home gyms, wine cellars, and more.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

These are a few of the most expensive properties listed in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 2,712 sq ft

2,712 sq ft Unique Features: This Marda Loop home boasts a gourmet kitchen with a six-burner range, Sub Zero refrigerator, custom cabinetry, quartz counters and a large island, a home gym, wide plank oak floors, and a triple garage.

This Marda Loop home boasts a gourmet kitchen with a six-burner range, Sub Zero refrigerator, custom cabinetry, quartz counters and a large island, a home gym, wide plank oak floors, and a triple garage. Other Features: Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a no-maintenance deck, plenty of story, and a convenient location with easy access to downtown Calgary, schools, a community centre, and other amenities.

Living Space: 2,683 sq ft

2,683 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Kensington, this property features a custom built-in wine cabinet and bar, a solid walnut butcher block countertop in the kitchen, a third-storey loft with city views, and a wood-burning fireplace and stunning cedar pergola in the backyard.

Located in Kensington, this property features a custom built-in wine cabinet and bar, a solid walnut butcher block countertop in the kitchen, a third-storey loft with city views, and a wood-burning fireplace and stunning cedar pergola in the backyard. Other Features: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spa-like ensuite with a steam shower and a huge walk-in closet, built-in desks in the main floor office, and a full brick wrap on the home’s exterior.

Living Space: 4,000 sq ft

4,000 sq ft Unique Features: Listed by Real Broker, this Briar Hill home has French limestone and antique Egyptian gates in the foyer that open to a central fountain in an atrium. The property also boasts a massive, commercial-grade skylight, an oversized island in the kitchen with heated slab granite, built-in storage solutions, and a full theatre room with barn wood doors.

Listed by Real Broker, this Briar Hill home has French limestone and antique Egyptian gates in the foyer that open to a central fountain in an atrium. The property also boasts a massive, commercial-grade skylight, an oversized island in the kitchen with heated slab granite, built-in storage solutions, and a full theatre room with barn wood doors. Other Features: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a sound system throughout the inside and outside decks of the house, an at-home gym with cork floors and full-wall mirrors, and a double attached garage with in-floor heating.

Living Space: 6,182 sq ft

6,182 sq ft Unique Features: Located in Springbank Hill, this home features mountain views, floor-to-ceiling windows, a full-height black granite gas fireplace, and a butler’s pantry with a secret door to the dining room.

Located in Springbank Hill, this home features mountain views, floor-to-ceiling windows, a full-height black granite gas fireplace, and a butler’s pantry with a secret door to the dining room. Other Features: Seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large eating area with access to an outdoor stone patio, slab-heated basement floors, a wine cellar, wet bar, and home theatre.