These are five of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary right now (PHOTOS)
Jan 7 2022, 6:27 pm
Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities, such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.
In our January roundup of some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary from Zoocasa, property highlights include indoor fountains, home gyms, wine cellars, and more.
While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.
These are a few of the most expensive properties listed in Calgary right now.
5. $1,699,000: 1835 32nd Avenue SW
- Living Space: 2,712 sq ft
- Unique Features: This Marda Loop home boasts a gourmet kitchen with a six-burner range, Sub Zero refrigerator, custom cabinetry, quartz counters and a large island, a home gym, wide plank oak floors, and a triple garage.
- Other Features: Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a no-maintenance deck, plenty of story, and a convenient location with easy access to downtown Calgary, schools, a community centre, and other amenities.
4. $1,899,999: 333 10A Street NW
- Living Space: 2,683 sq ft
- Unique Features: Located in Kensington, this property features a custom built-in wine cabinet and bar, a solid walnut butcher block countertop in the kitchen, a third-storey loft with city views, and a wood-burning fireplace and stunning cedar pergola in the backyard.
- Other Features: Four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spa-like ensuite with a steam shower and a huge walk-in closet, built-in desks in the main floor office, and a full brick wrap on the home’s exterior.
3. $1,999,000: 1316 20A Street NW
- Living Space: 4,000 sq ft
- Unique Features: Listed by Real Broker, this Briar Hill home has French limestone and antique Egyptian gates in the foyer that open to a central fountain in an atrium. The property also boasts a massive, commercial-grade skylight, an oversized island in the kitchen with heated slab granite, built-in storage solutions, and a full theatre room with barn wood doors.
- Other Features: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a sound system throughout the inside and outside decks of the house, an at-home gym with cork floors and full-wall mirrors, and a double attached garage with in-floor heating.
2. $2,595,000: 6 Spring Valley Terrace SW
- Living Space: 6,182 sq ft
- Unique Features: Located in Springbank Hill, this home features mountain views, floor-to-ceiling windows, a full-height black granite gas fireplace, and a butler’s pantry with a secret door to the dining room.
- Other Features: Seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large eating area with access to an outdoor stone patio, slab-heated basement floors, a wine cellar, wet bar, and home theatre.
1. $3,250,000: 4222 5th Street SW
- Living Space: 3,756 sq ft
- Unique Features: This Elboya property has a rock-faced gas fireplace and a wood-burning fireplace, a built-in barbecue station in the backyard, and a large mudroom with heated flooring, custom built lockers, storage shelves, and a designer dog bed.
- Other Features: Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, plenty of huge windows, hardwood flooring, and a walk-in pantry off the kitchen with an additional fridge, cabinets, and shelving.