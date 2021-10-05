These are some of the most expensive real estate listings in Calgary

Calgary real estate is on the lower side of expensive compared to other Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some extravagant homes on the market.

In our October roundup of Zoocasa’s most expensive real estate listings in Calgary, property highlights include wine cellars, media centres, steam showers, clawfoot tubs, plenty of home upgrades, and more.

While these homes may be a little out of the average Calgarian’s budget, they’re still fun to look at. Who knows, you might just find your future dream house.

These are a few of the most expensive properties listed in Calgary right now.

Living Space: 3,310 sq ft

This Upper Elbow Park home boasts a chef’s paradise. The kitchen features custom full-height glass-fronted cabinetry, designed to match a panelled Sub Zero fridge and freezer, a six-burner gas cooktop and matching wall ovens, and a large pantry with a 36 bottle wine fridge. The property also has site-finished hardwood floors throughout the main floor, an 800 bottle temperature and humidity controlled wine cellar in the basement, a 9-foot Olhausen pool table that comes with the house, and a media centre designed to hold a 60″ TV. Other Features: Five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, three gas fireplaces, a full-width stone porch and custom solid wood front door, and award-winning landscaping.

Living Space: 3,185 sq ft

Located in Wildwood, this property has been extensively upgraded. The dining room has an alucobond feature wall, and the kitchen is home to a huge island, full pantry wall, and professional-grade appliances. There’s also custom electrical work and accent lighting details, a floor-to-ceiling travertine stone fireplace, rustic hardwood flooring, a heated garage, and a west-facing backyard patio with full glass railings and custom fencing. Other Features: Five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, rustic hardwood flooring, and a fully developed basement with a large media room and wet bar.

Living Space: 2,288 sq ft

This Richmond home has a four-car garage, a wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings in the upper-level bedrooms, a custom built cedar wine cellar, and a rear deck with waterproof epoxy, a fenced-in dog run and a retractable, multi-angle awning. The open concept kitchen features a long island, stainless steel appliances, reverse osmosis drinking water, under cabinet lighting, lower pot drawers, spice pullouts, a prep sink, and a floating range hood. Other Features: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a sunken living room, extensive updates, and a spacious primary bedroom with a spa-like ensuite bathroom containing a steam shower, dual vanities, and a soaker tub.

Living Space: 1,778 sq ft

Located in Altadore, this property features expert craftsmanship and gorgeous finishes. The home has been newly repainted, and the kitchen offers a large island, high-end appliances, LED lighting, and designer pendants. The primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in closet, a five-piece ensuite with heated tiles, a soaker tub, and a steam shower. Other Features: Four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a large wet bar and heated floors in the basement, and a tempered glass wall encapsulating the staircase to the home’s upper level.