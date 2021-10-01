These 25 Calgary communities will have photo radar this October

The City of Calgary has released the locations where photo radar will be in effect for the month of October.

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints. “These drivers not only put themselves in danger, but they also endanger the lives of others,” said the Calgary Police Service in a news release.

To address community needs, the Calgary Police Service has announced that mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

This October, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 25 Calgary communities:

Acadia

Albert Park/Radisson Heights

Altadore

Auburn Bay

Canyon Meadows

Cedarbrae

CFB Lincoln Park

Copperfield

Dalhousie

Evergreen

Glamorgan

Glenbrook

Highwood

Marlborough

Martindale

Montgomery

Mount Pleasant

North Glenmore Park

North Haven

Sandstone

Stoney Industrial Park

Tuscany

West Hillhurst

Wildwood

Windsor Park

In addition to photo radar, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering an intersection through all traffic signal phases, including red lights.

“These cameras continue to reduce collisions and foster a safer driving environment at our intersections,” said the Calgary Police Service.

Speeding fines for vehicles going through green and yellow lights reflect how high above the speed limit cars are travelling. Going 50 km/hr or more over the limit will land a driver in front of a judge.