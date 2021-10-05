These are five of the cheapest homes for sale in Calgary right now

Good news, YYC house-hunters: you don’t have to break the bank to purchase your own home.

In our October roundup of Zoocasa’s cheapest real estate listings in Calgary, affordable properties can be found throughout the city for less than $300,000.

A lower budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise your standards, as several of these homes offer plenty of recent upgrades, fully fenced backyards, developed basements, and more.

If you’re in the market for a new home, take a peek at these affordable Calgary real estate listings.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One-and-a-half bathrooms

1,014 sq ft

This four-level split in Erin Woods offers a renovated kitchen, fireplace, sunny backyard, and a family room area with space to add a wet bar and bathroom. The home has had several upgrades, including a newer furnace, hot water tank, washer/dryer, windows, and kitchen appliances and cabinets.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,000 sq ft

Located in Calgary’s Dover community, this renovated home has new paint, carpets, kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level, windows, pot lights and more. The main floor boasts a bright living room, kitchen, bathroom, and door to backyard, while the upper floor hosts three bedrooms and a second full bathroom.

Listing details:

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

907 sq ft

This semi-detached Dover duplex boasts large windows, a jetted bathroom, a wood burning fireplace, built-in shelving in the basement, and a south-facing backyard with off-street parking for up to three vehicles. The home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street and has a fully fenced yard.

Listing details:

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

1,069 sq ft

Recently updated, this Forest Lawn home has new flooring, kitchen, appliances, fencing, hot water tank and furnace, and a newer roof. The property has a fenced-in front patio with a large front lawn, and it is situated in an ideal location, near schools, shops, transit, recreational facilities, and a public library.

Listing details:

Two bedrooms

Two bathrooms

554 sq ft

This fully renovated house in Pineridge features two large bedrooms, a bright kitchen with granite countertops, dining nook, fully fenced backyard, and a huge living room for entertaining. The home is conveniently located close to schools, a playground, transportation, and shopping.