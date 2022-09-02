5 most expensive houses available in Calgary right now
Sep 2 2022, 11:07 pm
Calgary’s house prices aren’t nearly as expensive as they are in cities like Toronto and Vancouver, but there are still some big-ticket items.
There are certainly some affordable options as well.
But if you are looking for some high-end options, whether you are in the market or just letting your dreams run wild, there are some fun houses to look at.
Here are the five at the highest end of the price range in Calgary.
4111 162 Avenue SW
- Sales price: $8,000,000
- Five bedrooms
- Six bathrooms
44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW
- Sales price: $7,900,000
- Six bedrooms
- Eight bathrooms
7 Mckendrick Point
- Sales price: $6,998,000
- Nine bedrooms
- 12 bathrooms
1320 Prospect Avenue SW
- Sales price: $5,285,000
- Four Bedrooms
- Seven Bathrooms
19 Garden Lane SW
- Sales price: $4,250,000
- Five Bedrooms
- Six Bathrooms