5 most expensive houses available in Calgary right now

Sep 2 2022, 11:07 pm
Calgary’s house prices aren’t nearly as expensive as they are in cities like Toronto and Vancouver, but there are still some big-ticket items.

There are certainly some affordable options as well.

But if you are looking for some high-end options, whether you are in the market or just letting your dreams run wild, there are some fun houses to look at.

Here are the five at the highest end of the price range in Calgary.

4111 162 Avenue SW

Calgary expensive houses

Calgary expensive houses

Calgary expensive houses

Calgary expensive houses

Calgary expensive houses

  • Sales price: $8,000,000
  • Five bedrooms
  • Six bathrooms

44 Aspen Ridge Heights SW

Calgary expensive houses

Calgary expensive houses

Calgary expensive houses

Calgary expensive houses

Calgary expensive houses

  • Sales price: $7,900,000
  • Six bedrooms
  • Eight bathrooms

7 Mckendrick Point

Calgary Expensive houses

Calgary Expensive Houses

Calgary Expensive Houses

Calgary Expensive Houses

Calgary Expensive Houses

  • Sales price: $6,998,000
  • Nine bedrooms
  • 12 bathrooms

1320 Prospect Avenue SW

Calgary Expensive houses

Calgary Expensive houses

Calgary Expensive Houses

Calgary Expensive Houses

Calgary Expensive Houses

  • Sales price: $5,285,000
  • Four Bedrooms
  • Seven Bathrooms

19 Garden Lane SW

Calgary Expensive Houses

Calgary Expensive Houses

Calgary Expensive Houses

Calgary Expensive Houses

Calgary Expensive houses

  • Sales price: $4,250,000
  • Five Bedrooms
  • Six Bathrooms
