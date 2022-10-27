10 Calgary houses available for under $350k (PHOTOS)
Oct 27 2022, 8:38 pm
Looking for a house to buy in Calgary can be a bit intimidating, but there are some affordable options out there.
Of course, we have plenty on the high end too.
But if you are looking for something a bit more manageable, here are the 10 best Calgary houses available in the city right now.
29 Erin Woods Circle SE | $239,900
- Two Bedrooms
- One Bathroom
812 Pinecliff Drive NE | $259,900
- Two Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
3506 16th Avenue SE | $299,990
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
4508 Fordham Crescent SE | $310,000
- Four Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
3555 33rd Street SE | $329,700
- Three Bedrooms
- One Bathroom
1016 Penrith Crescent SE | $329,900
- Three Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
15 Marwood Circle NE | $330,000
- Three Bedrooms
- Two Bedrooms
119 Maranda Close NE | $339,000
- Two Bedrooms
- One Bathroom
6159 Penworth Road SE | $339,000
- Four Bedrooms
- Two Bathrooms
228 Dover Ridge Close SE | $344,800
- Three Bedrooms
- One Bathroom