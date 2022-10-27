Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

10 Calgary houses available for under $350k (PHOTOS)

Oct 27 2022, 8:38 pm
Juice Flair/Shutterstock

Looking for a house to buy in Calgary can be a bit intimidating, but there are some affordable options out there.

Of course, we have plenty on the high end too.

But if you are looking for something a bit more manageable, here are the 10 best Calgary houses available in the city right now.

29 Erin Woods Circle SE | $239,900

Calgary houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

  • Two Bedrooms
  • One Bathroom

812 Pinecliff Drive NE | $259,900

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary housing

Realtor.ca

  • Two Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms

3506 16th Avenue SE | $299,990

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

4508 Fordham Crescent SE | $310,000

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

  • Four Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms

3555 33rd Street SE | $329,700

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

  • Three Bedrooms
  • One Bathroom

1016 Penrith Crescent SE | $329,900

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

  • Three Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms

15 Marwood Circle NE | $330,000

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

  • Three Bedrooms
  • Two Bedrooms

119 Maranda Close NE | $339,000

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

  • Two Bedrooms
  • One Bathroom

6159 Penworth Road SE | $339,000

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

  • Four Bedrooms
  • Two Bathrooms

228 Dover Ridge Close SE | $344,800

Houses Calgary

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

Calgary Houses

Realtor.ca

  • Three Bedrooms
  • One Bathroom
