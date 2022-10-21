A Look Inside: $5.2M Alberta penthouse with a full bar and huge patio (PHOTOS)

It’s a pad that will surely wow all of your guests, and this penthouse in Alberta could be yours if you’ve got some pretty deep pockets.

The place offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms for a massive $5,250,000 price tag, but the hefty price pays off when it comes to the spectacular views of downtown Calgary and the Bow River.

You get to take a private elevator to get into the doors, where you are welcomed by tons of large windows, vaulted ceilings and heated hardwood floors in the living room, south office, dining room and eating area.

You might also like: Snow day: This is when Calgary usually gets its first snowfall

Lottery winner says cashier was more excited than he was over big win

Snow day: This is when Edmonton usually gets its first snowfall

The chef’s kitchen is dazzling with solid wood cabinetry, high-end appliances (we won’t expect anything less), not one but TWO dishwashers and a breakfast nook with a custom built-in table.

A full bar is perfect for entertaining guests and access to the massive terrace can be found by the nook, dining room and two wet bars.

The main suite holds a two-story sitting area with titanic windows allowing for views above the treetops. Enjoy the deep soaker tub or the double shower in the main ensuite, whatever floats your boat!

Completing the main level are two bedrooms, an office, and a den.

The north loft has a fitness area and a bathroom with a steam shower that’s perfect to unwind in after going for a run or lifting some weights.

There is also access to a large patio with a hot tub, which would be dreamy to sit in during the winter months and see the snow coming down as the city lights glisten.

The southside loft has immense vaulted ceilings and is home to the media room, a lounge area with a wet bar and two large patios.

Three underground parking stalls also come with the place. Whatever your tastes are, this Alberta penthouse truly seems like it has it all. We just need to win the lottery so we can buy it!