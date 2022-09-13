5 most expensive condos available in Calgary
Sep 13 2022, 9:24 pm
Prices in Calgary aren’t near Vancouver or Toronto but if you are looking for high-end condos, there are still plenty of amazing options.
In general, the condo market has been great for potential home buyers who are looking for value in a competitive market.
But if your price point is a little higher, here are the five top-ticket condos available in the city.
1307, 738 1st Avenue SW
- Sales Price: $7,988,000
- Two Bedrooms
- Three Bathrooms
1110, 738 1st Avenue SW
- Sales price: $5,999,900
- Three Bedrooms
- Four Bathrooms
330 26th Avenue SW
- Sales Price: $2,500,000
- Two Bedrooms
- Three Bathrooms
1301 660 Princeton Way SW
- Sales Price: $2,499,000
- One Bedroom
- Two Bathrooms
1502, 600 Princeton Way SW
- Sales Price: $2,490,000
- Two Bedrooms
- Three Bathrooms