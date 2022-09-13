Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

5 most expensive condos available in Calgary

Sep 13 2022
Prices in Calgary aren’t near Vancouver or Toronto but if you are looking for high-end condos, there are still plenty of amazing options.

In general, the condo market has been great for potential home buyers who are looking for value in a competitive market.

But if your price point is a little higher, here are the five top-ticket condos available in the city.

1307, 738 1st Avenue SW

  • Sales Price: $7,988,000
  • Two Bedrooms
  • Three Bathrooms

1110, 738 1st Avenue SW

  • Sales price: $5,999,900
  • Three Bedrooms
  • Four Bathrooms

330 26th Avenue SW

  • Sales Price: $2,500,000
  • Two Bedrooms
  • Three Bathrooms

1301 660 Princeton Way SW

  • Sales Price: $2,499,000
  • One Bedroom
  • Two Bathrooms

1502, 600 Princeton Way SW

  • Sales Price: $2,490,000
  • Two Bedrooms
  • Three Bathrooms

 

 

