5 most expensive condos available in Calgary

Prices in Calgary aren’t near Vancouver or Toronto but if you are looking for high-end condos, there are still plenty of amazing options.

In general, the condo market has been great for potential home buyers who are looking for value in a competitive market.

But if your price point is a little higher, here are the five top-ticket condos available in the city.

Sales Price: $7,988,000

Two Bedrooms

Three Bathrooms

Sales price: $5,999,900

Three Bedrooms

Four Bathrooms

Sales Price: $2,500,000

Two Bedrooms

Three Bathrooms

Sales Price: $2,499,000

One Bedroom

Two Bathrooms