A trip to the mountains is always a treat, so just imagine owning this $3.8M home in Canmore with absolutely breathtaking views of the Rockies.

It offers four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms and compliments the surrounding beauty of nature so well.

There’s an oversized double garage for all your vehicles and toys, along with your ski gear, obviously. A home in Canmore and no fun in the fresh powder come winter? Get outta here!

The family room also has a murphy bed, a wet bar and a three-piece bathroom, it’s perfect for having guests!

If you have pets and also like to work out, the home has both a gym and a dog wash. What a combo, and so useful!

The main floor holds an extravagant kitchen and spacious living room, where you can admire the views of the mountains and a gorgeous backyard.

The top floor has a second main suite, two more bedrooms and another full bath.

You can check out all of the photos of the home on its listing, and you better be prepared to be wowed at the location and scenery.