Calgary is a great place to live, with a growing art and food scene, an abundance of sunlight, and some pretty incredible houses for sale, too.

In fact, Calgary is becoming a hot spot for both national and international movers and was even recently named among the top five cities around the world for liveability.

If you happen to be someone with deep pockets and are looking for a new mansion in the city, there is no shortage of expensive homes for sale.

Whether you’re looking for a spot with a Hollywood past or something a little more low-key, you can find either among the five most expensive houses for sale in Calgary right now.

This massive 480-acre lot featuring a massive main lodge, several guest cabins, an 11-acre lake with a boathouse and an indoor equestrian arena could be yours for almost $20,000,000. It even has a storied past, once home to Clint Eastwood during the filming of the 1992 movie Unforgiven.

Asking price: $19,500,000

$19,500,000 Five bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms and six half bathrooms

480 acres

If you value your privacy but don’t want to sacrifice luxury, this massive mansion in Springbank is the perfect hideaway… as long as you can afford the price tag.

Asking price: $13,450,000

$13,450,000 Five bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, two half bathrooms

18.5 acres of land, 5,851 square feet of living space

A stunning $10,000,000 award-winning mansion just hit the market in Calgary, and it looks like it’s straight out of the Twilight franchise. With the sweeping, luxurious, modern architecture and surrounding trees, it could totally be Forks, Washington!

Asking price: $10,000,000

$10,000,000 Five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms

4,062 square feet

This almost $10,000,000 house for sale in the luxurious community of Pump Hill looks like a castle straight out of a European fantasy story. The 10,600-square-foot home is a French Provence-inspired estate, which explains why it looks like a mansion built for Cinderella.

Asking price: $9,750,000

$9,750,000 Six bedrooms, twelve full bathrooms and five half bathrooms

10,601 square feet of living space

If city life is too much for you, why not look to the mountains for your perfect million-dollar estate? Created using acid-washed Douglas Fir timber framing from the world-renowned Spear Head Timber Works in Nelson, BC, this spot is for anyone who loves the outdoors and refuses to skimp out on quality.