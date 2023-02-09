Moose and her calf relocated after it charged and killed a dog in Calgary

Calgary Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services says it relocated a moose and her calf after it charged and killed a dog earlier this week.

The incident was revealed in a post on the Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Facebook page detailing how Calgary Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services responded to a report of a moose conflict in the community of Strathcona Park, where a cow moose charged and killed a dog.

“While the officers attended the location and relocated a cow moose and her mature calf to a more suitable and safer location to prevent any public safety risks, this is an important reminder that Calgary and surrounding areas have large green networks that make it easy for moose and other wildlife to wander into populated areas as they search for food,” the post stated.

“In winter, moose may use the city’s park paths, streets and alleys for easier movement, especially if there has been a freeze/thaw/freeze pattern that has left the snow difficult to move through.”

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement added that if a moose has wandered into a residential area and is posing a risk to public safety or has difficulty returning to the wild because of roads, buildings or other significant barriers, contact the nearest Fish and Wildlife office at 310-0000, or if outside business hours, call the Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.