Flames or Canadiens reunion possible for Monahan: report

With the way things currently stand, Winnipeg Jets Centre Sean Monahan will be starting the season in a familiar place.

As per a new report from insider Frank Seravalli, Winnipeg is hoping to keep him around. However, both of the 29-year-old’s former teams seem willing to swoop in and sign him.

“The Flames and Canadiens are among the teams monitoring the situation, ready to to potentially step in if Monahan doesn’t get the term/dollars he is looking for on Monday,” wrote Seravalli.

Speaking of old flames being rekindled, #nhljets hoping to keep Sean Monahan. But #Flames and #GoHabsGo are among the teams monitoring that situation, ready to potentially step in if Monahan doesn't get the term/dollars he is looking for on Monday. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024

Monahan joined the Jets after the Habs traded him for a first-round pick in the 2024 draft (which they later traded to select prospect Michael Hage) ahead of the trade deadline.

The deal came roughly a year and a half after the Flames traded the forward and a conditional first-round pick to the Canadiens in exchange for future considerations back in 2022.

While he’s dealt with extensive injuries in the past, the Brampton, Ontario native is coming off a productive season that saw him net 26 goals and 59 points over 83 games with Montreal and Winnipeg.

His last contract saw him carrying an affordable cap hit of just $1.985 million.

Free agency officially opens at 12 pm ET/10 am MT today.