Canadiens draft high-scoring forward Michael Hage at 21st overall

Hitting the podium twice in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens have taken their second forward of the night,

With the 21st overall pick, the Habs selected USHL centre Michael Hage.

Listed at 6-foot-1, Hage netted 33 goals and 75 points over 54 games over the course of the 2023-24 season.

The Elite Prospects 2024 NHL Draft Guide called the Chicago Steel star a “dynamic rush attacker, combining inside drives, flashy dekes, and give-and-go playmaking.”

The Mississauga native, who tragically lost his father last year, was equally ecstatic and emotional about being drafted by his childhood team.

“I grew up a Habs fan. Both my parents are from Montreal,” Hage told Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek. “My dad would be so happy right now [..] This is the team I dreamed of playing for as a kid.”

Drafting Russian sniper Ivan Demidov fifth overall, the Canadiens have eight more picks in the NHL Draft, which resumes at the Las Vegas Sphere tomorrow.