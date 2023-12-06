FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

Missy's: Calgary bar hosting pop-up with Ethiopian eats

Dec 6 2023, 6:07 pm
Missy's: Calgary bar hosting pop-up with Ethiopian eats
Maksym Fesenko/Shutterstock

Missy’s, one of Calgary’s best bars, is hosting an exciting event showcasing a range of Ethiopian eats.

On December 10 and 11, Missy’s will be serving up Ethiopian food cooked up by the bar’s own Gideon Gebremichael, and wine will be poured by Juice Imports.

On offer will be a vegetarian food platter but meat-eaters will also be able to get their hands on Beef Rib and Kifto. The platter can also be made vegan, gluten-free, or dairy-free too.

Seats are $30 per person, which includes a glass of fizz from Revel Cider.

Seatings start from 2:30 pm on December 10 and 5 pm on December 11. While there may be some space for walk-ins, you’ll want to reserve in advance to guarantee your spot.

 

Missy’s is one of the Beltline’s best hidden gems, so if you’ve yet to check out the space, what are you waiting for?

Missy’s

Address: 348A 14th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

