Misoan: New gluten-free cake shop opening in Calgary

If you just can’t turn down the opportunity to try out some delicious desserts, a new bake shop is set to open in Calgary this week.

Misoan, a completely gluten-free cake shop, used to sell its stunning cakes by delivery only, but it is set to open its first brick-and-mortar spot on May 17 at 1508 14th Street SW.

Taking inspiration from Korean desserts, this spot will offer beautifully decorated cakes in flavours, including black sesame, Earl Grey, and matcha.

Misoan uses its own recipe to create fluffy cakes that are gluten-free, so if you or someone you know is gluten-intolerant, you’ll be able to get your hands on some special desserts.

To celebrate its grand opening, Misoan will have a few promotions for in-store purchases between May 17 and 19. Mini square cakes will be 50% off, while six-inch cakes will be $29.99 and seven-inch will be $39.99.

Address: 1508 14th Street SW, Calgary

