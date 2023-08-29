A stunning hot spring and hiking trail in Alberta's Rockies reopens soon

Officials with Jasper National Park say a popular hot spring and hiking trail will be open to visitors just in time for the September long weekend.

The park previously updated visitors earlier this month, stating that a washed-out slope along Miette Road that leads to Miette Hot Springs has been deemed stable by geotechnical engineers; however, some rerouting is required for traffic to pass safely.

The area was heavily impacted in early June when a storm walloped the park, bringing with it up to 100 mm of precipitation in some areas, falling as both snow and rain.

Over the weekend, the park announced that Miette Hot Springs will reopen on Friday, September 1, with hours of operation sitting from 1 to 9 pm from September 1 to 4 and 2 to 8 pm daily from September 5 to the end of the season on October 9.

Be sure to check its website before you visit, though– the park cautions that “hours are subject to change,” and there may be restrictions on the number of people in the pool during peak visitation periods to maintain the required lifeguard-to-patron ratio due to staff shortages.

The Miette Road will be open before September 1, 2023, with a section of the road limited to single-lane alternating traffic controlled by traffic lights.

Once the road is reopened, motorists are asked to obey reduced speed limits, follow the directions of traffic control equipment, and expect short delays.