It’s music to nature-lover’s ears, a brand-new park is opening along Sylvan Lake and it boasts tons of natural beauty.

Burns Nature Park is a 20-acre nature sanctuary that was donated to Lacombe County by James and Patricia Burns, longtime and active members of the community.

The park features a poplar forest, riparian shoreline, and wetland area with numerous species of plants and animals that characterize Sylvan Lake’s surrounding terrestrial ecosystem.

“We are so pleased to offer this area to people of all ages and interests so they can enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful county,” said Reeve Barb Shepherd in a news release. “We thank the Burns family for their generous contribution to the residents and visitors of the Sylvan Lake area.”

The park can be found at the west end of Aspelund Road/Township Road 39-4 (civic address 2019 Township Road 39-4), and will officially be open on September 8.