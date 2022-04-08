Mason Trafford named Cavalry FC captain for 2022 CPL season

Mason Trafford will lead Cavalry FC into the 2022 Canadian Premier League season.

Trafford was named the club’s captain on Thursday.

“It’s an honour to be named club captain this season,” Trafford, a defender, said in a release. “Cavalry FC is a huge part of my life, and I’ve made Calgary my home since moving here in 2019, so it’s a proud moment for me. I’ll continue to fight for this club and this city as we compete for a championship.”

Former Captain Nik Ledgerwood recently announced his retirement as a player, giving Trafford the opportunity to fill the void.

Trafford, originally from Boynton Beach, Florida, played 14 games for Cavalry FC last season, and has logged 44 matches since joining the club three years ago.

Marco Carducci will retain his position as co-captain and he and Trafford will be joined in the leadership group by newcomers David Norman Jr. and Charlie Trafford.

“Mason is a natural successor to the armband and emotional leader of the group,” said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., head coach and general manager of Cavalry FC.

“He has a great presence on the pitch and terrific influential ability amongst the group off of it, that helps us maintain high standards. In Marco, Charlie, and David, we have more leaders that set the tone with or without the armband and help to keep us focused on our season goals.”

Cavalry FC also signed local product Skyler Rogers to a development contract on Friday. The 18-year-old joins the team from Foothills Soccer Club.

Cavalry FC will kick off its season against Atlético Ottawa at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa on Saturday.

The team won the 2019 Spring and Fall Seasons of the inaugural season of the CPL and was the Group Stage winner of the 2020 CPL Island Games.