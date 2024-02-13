If the Calgary Flames are serious about trading Jacob Markstrom, now would be the time to do so.

After a subpar 2022-23 season, Markstrom is fully back to elite status in 2023-24. The 34-year-old has been one of the league’s best goaltenders in recent months, and currently sits atop the leaderboard with a goals saved above expected (GSAx) of 32.77.

Despite last night’s 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers, Markstrom was outstanding once again, kicking aside 29 of the 30 shots he has faced. He has allowed just seven goals on 160 shots over his last five starts, for a save percentage (SV%) of .956.

While it would make sense for the Flames to hold on to a goaltender producing such elite numbers, the position they are in as an organization may result in them moving him. Not only is general manager Craig Conroy looking to retool his roster with both younger players and draft picks, but he is also looking to give Dustin Wolf a spot on the Flames roster.

Trade rumours have been swirling around Markstrom as of late, as it has been reported that he would be willing to waive his no-move clause should he be asked to do so. The Flames and New Jersey Devils have reportedly had extensive conversations about a trade involving the Swedish goaltender, though they want some of his $6 million cap hit retained, which Conroy doesn’t seem to be willing to do at this time.

From Conroy’s perspective, continuing to wait and get the best offer possible makes plenty of sense. Markstrom’s value is sky-high right now, and several teams, particularly the Devils, are in desperate need of a goalie. If the right deal is offered before the trade deadline, then moving him makes sense. If not, the Flames can wait and look to make something happen in the offseason, as several other teams could be willing to make offers given the expected increase in the salary cap for the 2024-25 campaign.