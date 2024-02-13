Flames fans holding breath as they await news on Pelletier's injury

The 2023-24 season has not been a kind one for Calgary Flames forward Jakob Pelletier.

The 22-year-old was forced to undergo shoulder surgery after suffering an injury in preseason play, and as a result, has logged just four games with the Flames thus far. Despite only recently returning, he could be forced to miss some more time after he took a big hit from New York Rangers defenceman Jacob Trouba and didn’t return.

Flames forward Jakob Pelletier has gone to the dressing room after receiving this hit from Jacob Trouba. pic.twitter.com/wzs0Bumry3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 13, 2024

Trouba, who is known for his ability to throw devastating checks, appeared to catch Pelletier a bit high. The Flames announced that he wouldn’t return, with what was deemed an upper-body injury, though it is unknown if he potentially reinjured his shoulder or perhaps suffered a concussion.

“I don’t have [an update] right now. I haven’t talked to [head athletic therapist] Kent [Kobelka] yet,” head coach Ryan Huska told reporters after the game.

In the four games Pelletier has suited up for this season, he has managed one assist. He also appeared in four games with the Calgary Wrangles as part of a conditioning stint, where he had two goals and three points. Being forced to miss any sort of time would be a major blow for the talented winger, as this season was an important one in terms of his development.

The Flames could have used a healthy Pelletier for the entirety of last night’s game, as they were unable to solve Igor Shesterkin and fell to the Rangers by a 2-0 final. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Flames, who have clawed their way back into the playoff picture. They’ll look to get back into the win column on Thursday night, as they get set to take on the 31st-placed San Jose Sharks.