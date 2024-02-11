Flames had "legit" Markstrom trade discussions with Devils: report

The Calgary Flames reportedly had serious trade discussions with the New Jersey Devils regarding goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Just weeks after trading longtime centerman Elias Lindholm, Flames GM Craig Conroy appears to be gauging the market on some of his more valuable assets. Much of the speculation around the team had been centred on defencemen Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, but new reports indicate that Markstrom could also be on the move.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on last night’s Saturday Headlines segment that Calgary and New Jersey were deep into trade talks regarding the 34-year-old.

“The two teams had legit conversations about the Calgary goalie,” reported Friedman. “I don’t know if this was ever taken to Markstrom, so I don’t know if he got involved, but I do think the two teams talked about it quite seriously.”

Markstrom has been lights out for a Flames team on the playoff cusp. In 32 games, the Swede has a 17-13-2 record and a sparkling .915 save percentage. According to MoneyPuck.com, he is fourth in the league in goals saved above expected (GSAx) at 15.7.

There is no doubt that Markstrom is having a Vezina-calibre season. The Flames seem content on punting this season, despite being just two points out of a wildcard spot, after selling off both Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks earlier this season. Trading Markstrom now would net them quite a return.

Though trade discussions with the Devils were serious, no deal has been reached. Friedman has an idea of what issues are getting in the way.

“One of which was the package it would take to get him, and the other one was retention,” said Friedman. “Is it still possible? I just heard it was really tough to do, really difficult, and it stopped in its tracks, but the two sides did talk; I believe there were some serious conversations, and we’ll see if it picks up.

“It just sounds today like it’s unlikely.”

The Flames are notorious for their steadfast refusal to retain the salary of their players in trades. The team has only ever retained salary once when they traded goaltender David Rittich to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021.

Considering that most teams interested in players like Markstrom, Tanev, and Hanifin will be contenders with little cap space to spare, they might have to change that philosophy to get back decent returns.

We’ll see if the Devils reconnect with Markstrom trade talks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, which is set for March 8.