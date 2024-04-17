Fans believe Markstrom may have made final start with Flames

If this is it, it’s been an impressive run from Jacob Markstrom as the number-one goalie for the Calgary Flames.

The 34-year-old made what most believe will be his final start of the season last night in a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. The Flames have just one game remaining, which Dustin Wolf seems likely to get the nod in.

Markstrom, who signed a six-year, $36 million deal with the Flames during the 2020 offseason, has had some highs and lows in Calgary but has undoubtedly lived up to the contract he signed. He has helped stabilize the crease since joining the organization, serving as their best starting goaltender since Miikka Kiprusoff.

With the Flames in somewhat of a rebuilding stage, many believe Markstrom will be traded this offseason. There was plenty of speculation that he would be moved ahead of the deadline, though a supposed deal with the New Jersey Devils never came to fruition. With rumours still swirling about a potential move in the summer, however, many fans are speculating that last night may have been his final start as a Flame.

If Markstrom is indeed traded, it will open up a spot for Dustin Wolf to be an NHL regular for the entirety of the 2024-25 season. That may result in him working in a duo with Dan Vladar, who has one year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $2.2 million.