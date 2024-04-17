Flames' Pachal ruthlessly mocks Höglander after loss to Canucks

The Calgary Flames were unable to defeat the Vancouver Canucks, but it was a big outing for defenceman Brayden Pachal.

Pachal, 24, joined the Flames via waiver claim in early February from the Vegas Golden Knights. The move has really helped his career, as he had appeared in just 29 combined NHL games over the past three seasons with the Golden Knights. Since being a Flame, he has already appeared in 32.

Overall, Pachal has been solid with the Flames, albeit with very limited offensive output. That changed last night, however, as he was able to score his first goal of the season and just the second of his career.

Brayden Pachal scores his first goal as a Calgary Flame!



Cutting the deficit to 3-1 was the closest the Flames would get, as they wound up falling by a 4-1 final.

Pachal’s goal wasn’t the only noteworthy moment he was involved in, as he and Nils Höglander got into it in the second period. The Canucks winger wound up cross-checking Pachal, which he was clearly still not happy with once the game had wrapped up.

“He kind of got me up high,” Pachal said. “I’m lucky he’s 5’3″ — it would’ve got me in the face otherwise.”

"Feels nice, but would've felt a lot sweeter with a win." Brayden Pachal shares his thoughts on his first goal with the #Flames following the setback in Vancouver.

This wasn’t the only hilarious chirp that was on display for fans in this one, either. Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek was heard giving the Flames a friendly reminder that their season is wrapping up in just a few short days.

“You have holidays in two days,” Hronek remarked.

Despite the Flames having been out of the playoff picture for some time now, last night’s game served as a reminder of how intense games between these Pacific Division rivals can be. With general manager Craig Conroy doing his best to retool this roster on the fly, fans are hoping the team gets back to being competitive in the near future so games like last night will be played with even more passion.