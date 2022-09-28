Flames teammates know newcomer Nazem Kadri can be "pain in the ass"

Rasmus Andersson probably didn’t need a face-to-face introduction to Calgary Flames newcomer Nazem Kadri.

The two have met.

Several times.

Primarily in and around Calgary’s crease.

When the two were on opposite sides.

“Me and him have had some battles over the years,” Andersson told Daily Hive. “He chirps. But he’s one of those guys that will hit you, he’ll try to run you over if he’s mad at you.

“He’s one of those guys who’s kind of up in your face all game. He thrives off of being up in your face and kind of being a pain in the ass, but he’s good at it. There’s a line. You’ve got to be good at it and he’s one of those guys, he’s good at it.

“It’s nice to see him on our team now.”

The Flames completed their summer of drama with a big splash, inking Kadri — fresh off a Stanley Cup title with the Colorado Avalanche — to a massive seven-year, $49 million contract that’ll pay the pivot $7 million annually.

The deal moves Kadri from outside of Calgary’s crease and into the Flames locker room.

“It’s funny with how the hockey world works,” said Calgary forward Milan Lucic, who with the Boston Bruins saw plenty of Kadri’s shenanigans and exploits as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. “You have rivalries with guys, and Naz is a guy who plays with a chip on his shoulder. I think that’s what makes him a really good special player.

“He’s one of those guys that you hate to play against but you want him on your team. That is exactly what it is right now. We’re both excited to be teammates and go out there and do our thing together.”

Kadri is far from just an annoying agitator, though.

The 31-year-old from London, Ontario, put up an NHL career-high 86 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 games with the Avalanche last season — his 10th full campaign on the circuit.

“He obviously plays with that grit and he’ll get in there and muck it up. He’s not afraid to get in there and cause havoc, but he’s also a skilled player,” said winger Andrew Mangiapane, who is the top candidate to play alongside Kadri this season. “He can score goals and he’s smart away from the puck. He’s kind of the whole package there. It’s good that we were able to sign him.”

Kadri’s netted 219 goals and 512 points over 739 games with the Maple Leafs and Avalanche.

He’s also logged 589 minutes in penalties and has been suspended numerous times along the way.

“He’s not afraid to get in there. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and not afraid to chirp as well. But also, he backs it up,” Lucic said.

“He backs it up with his play. He’s not even afraid to throw a big hit, and obviously, he’s shown that he can score a big goal as well or make a big play to create a goal. He plays on that line but he’s able to back it up with results as well. I guess that’s one of the things that makes him annoying to play against.”

Annoying to play against.

Great to play with.

