Your pet can take centre stage at this FREE Calgary street fest this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 3 2022, 6:21 pm
Marda Loop BIA/Submitted
Calgary’s longest-running street festival returns this month to Marda Loop and everyone is invited to the celebration of summer, music, and community. Even your furry friends!

Marda Gras 2022 takes place on Sunday, August 14 on 33rd Avenue SW between 19th Street and 22nd Street. The free pedestrian-friendly event is a perfect chance to shop local and reconnect with the community alongside friends and family,

The car-free day is hosted by Marda Loop BIA and is filled with live performances, delicious food, and more. Plus Marda Gras will be hosting the latest edition of its popular Pet Pageant and sign-ups are now open!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marda Loop BIA (@visitmardaloop)

The live Pet Pageant takes place on the Marda Mainstage from 1:45 pm to 2:30 pm. Registration fees will be donated to Tails of Help, a pet charity that helps fund essential veterinary care for sick or injured pets of owners who are experiencing financial hardship.

Marda Loop

Marda Loop BIA/Submitted

There are plenty of activities and events for all ages to enjoy. Discover the four “street performer corners,” each with a full lineup of musicians, dancers, and entertainers.

Marda Loop BIA

Marda Loop BIA/Submitted

A variety of local businesses and artisans will be showcasing their products and services throughout the neighbourhood.

Marda Loop BIA

Visit Marda Loop/Instagram

And make sure to bring an appetite as there will be a number of tasty food trucks to hit up.

Marda Loop BIA

Marda Loop BIA/Submitted

Getting to Marda Gras is easy via Calgary Transit service. Just hop on the Max Yellow BRT, and Routes 7, 20, 22, and 66. You can also scoot over on Bird and Neuron, or walk over if you’re in the area.

And stay up to date on all the happenings by following Marda Loop on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Marda Loop

Visit Marda Loop/Instagram

Marda Gras 2o22

When: August 14, 2022
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Street of Marda Loop – 33rd Avenue SW between 18th and 22nd Street
Admission: Free

Daniel Chai
