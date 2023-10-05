Edmonton mansion listed for $3.5M with a coffee bar and a two-storey dining room

A mansion on the market in Edmonton is offering some luxurious living, complete with your own coffee bar and a two-storey dining room.

The home, located at 4153 Cameron Heights Point NW, is listed for nearly $3.5 million and holds wild views of the North Saskatchewan River and the crown jewel of Edmonton– the massive River Valley.

Built in 2015, the mansion holds four bedrooms and six bathrooms, with all of the bedrooms having stunning ensuites.

The home’s backyard is beautifully landscaped and packed with trees, along with a custom fire pit and a waterfall to sit by and enjoy your coffee on a nice summer morning.

Inside the home, a glass catwalk spans across the second floor, which separates the kids’ rooms from the main bedroom.

According to its listing, the main bedroom has its own built-in coffee bar, balcony access, fireplace, two large walk-in closets, two vanities, a jetted tub, and a steam shower.

Enjoy the enormous two-storey dining room, dazzling great room, and foyer before exploring the large den, a flex room for a piano, or maybe a formal dining room for those fancy family dinner gatherings.

A nearly 50-foot-long covered balcony with electric screens and built-in speakers and a deck bar with a smoker and sink can also be found on the property, making for epic football or hockey cookouts.

The lower level offers up acid-etched heated floors, a wicked bar with a plethora of seating, a bedroom, a bath, a large gym, and a theatre room built under the garage with a bar!

An oversized triple-car garage with epoxy flooring is also up for grabs, which can easily accommodate a car lift. Perfect for the car enthusiast in your life!

So, there you have it.

If you are a real big dreamer, check out the most expensive home on the market in Alberta right now. It’s certainly a stunner!