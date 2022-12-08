The first Filipinx event to be held in Treaty 7 territory is happening next week just in time for your last-minute holiday shopping.

Magbigay Ligaya market is happening at Bonnybrook Junction on Sunday, December 18 to raise awareness for the Filipino/a/x community.

The holiday market will feature artisan vendors, live entertainment, and of course, delicious treats and eats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magbigay Ligaya (@magbigayligaya)

You might also like: This Calgary Christmas market lets you get pictures with Santa and alpacas

This free drive-through Christmas lights display reopens this weekend in Calgary

Take an enchanting holiday sleigh ride in Calgary this December

“The holidays are highly important to the people and culture of the Philippines,” said Abigail Caballero, communications director of the Magbigay Ligaya Market, in a release. “Calgary’s first Filipinx market aims to celebrate the diversity on Treaty 7 territory and raise awareness for the Filipino/a/x community living within it.

“Attendees can shop and support small businesses while enjoying the talent and art of all those collectively involved.”

There will be a variety of artisans and creatives of Philippine heritage to discover at Magbigay Ligaya, including Counter-Space Creative, Pasensya Mahal Co, Gen116, Padayon Candle Co, Thursday Sounds, and several others.

Shoppers will also be treated to live music by local singer-songwriter Zack Schade and others throughout the day.

Fantasy Donuts and Pretzels will be on site serving up mouth-watering creations, so bring your appetite.

And there will also be a parol-making workshop led by Lovella Dizon in honour of the cultural holiday tradition.

So, if you’re looking for a unique gift for that special someone on your list, head down to Magbigay Ligaya Filipinx Market.

When: December 18, 2022

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Bonnybrook Junction — 4108 17th Street SE, Calgary

Admission: By donation, suggested $5 to $10