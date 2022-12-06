Take an enchanting holiday sleigh ride in Calgary this December

Nothing sounds more Christmassy than dashing through the snow in an open sleigh, and you can take a sleigh ride in Calgary this season.

Horsin’ Around, best known for its riding lessons and summer camps, is taking guests on a two-horse open sleigh ride in Calgary this month, offering stunning views of the downtown skyline.

Take a 30-minute sleigh ride, and then enjoy Horsin’ Around’s other activities during your 90-minute time slot, and warm up with some complimentary hot cocoa beside a campfire.

This festive session will cost you $250 for 12 riders and an additional $20 per extra rider, with children two years and under riding for free. Riders are asked to bring their own blankets to keep warm on this fun ride during Calgary’s winter.

Time slots are available between 11 am and 6 pm on December 10, 17, and 18. Christmas Eve is already sold out, so you’re going to want to reserve your ride soon before the activity is fully booked. This is bound to be a magical new holiday tradition.

Horsin’ Around also offers a number of different activities all year round. You can book riding lessons with them starting at pony rides and going all the way up to advanced lessons.

They are also booking people in for their summer camps with options for pony camps for children four to seven years old and horse camps for children ages eight to 12.

To book your sleigh ride, email [email protected] or visit Horsin’ Around’s website to learn more.

When: December 10, 17, 18, and 24

Time: 90-minute time slots available from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 3729-146 Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: $250 for 12 riders, $20 for each additional rider, free for kids under the age of two

With files from Elle McLean