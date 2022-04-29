Ma Pies, a take and bake frozen pocket pie concept, just launched its first spot for hot-and-ready pies.

Serving sweet and savoury pocket pies, family sized-pies, and even pizza pies, it’s amazing to see this popular idea have a physical store.

Ma Pies opened today in the Granary Road Farmers Market right here in south Calgary.

Visiting this new spot will always be exciting, with newly added and feature flavours always popping up. Chances are you’ll probably develop a favourite pretty quickly.

Chai, apple, blueberry, and strawberry rhubarb are a handful of the sweet pies found on the menu here.

If you’re looking for something a little heartier, go for the chili, Thai veggie, or pulled pork pie, to name a few.

Take-home family pies are also available at Ma Pies.

These pies are much deeper and wider, with a 9″ diameter, allowing for a much higher filling-to-crust ratio. Bake these right at home, cut them into eight hefty slices, and serve it up.

There are even thin-crust pizzas and sweet galettes on the menu, with options like capocolla and mushroom leek pizza, or peach almond and pear chocolate galette.

All of the pies here, whatever size you get, are homemade, often using local goods and products. Gr8 Thai Sauce and Allegory Chai are both used in some of the original recipes.

Pick-up orders can also still be made from the Culinary Coworking location at 4517 1st Street SE.

Treat yourself to a pocket pie next time you’re in the neighbourhood.

Ma Pies

Address: Granary Road Farmers Market – 226066 112th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram