Roundtrip flights available for under $100 from Calgary to select Canadian cities this spring

If you’ve been dreaming of taking a budget-friendly Canadian getaway this spring, now’s your chance.

The new ultra low-cost airline Lynx Air has flights available for less than $100 in April, May, and June 2022, and you can find great deals on trips from Calgary right now.

Base fares for roundtrip flights out of YYC to Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, and Winnipeg can all be found for $98 or less, while a trip to Toronto will cost you just slightly more.

If you’re looking to book a getaway to our western neighbour, fares to Vancouver, Victoria, and Kelowna are available for $88 round trip.

A visit to Winnipeg and back will cost you $98, while roundtrip Toronto flights are going for $135.52

Comparatively speaking, through Air Canada right now, the lowest fares in April for roundtrip flights from Calgary to Vancouver are listed at $148.31, to Victoria for $398.21, and to Kelowna for $145.16.

Travelling to Toronto and back in April through Air Canada would cost you $365.96, and a trip to Winnipeg is $221.81.

So, if you’d like to take an affordable vacation in our beautiful country this spring, this is your moment! Head over to Lynx Air’s website ASAP, book your flights from Calgary, and get planning your trip.

It’s important to note that if you’d like to select your seat in advance or check a bag, additional fees may apply, but either way, these fares give you a great deal.

Additionally, in order to travel domestically in Canada, you’ll need to have proof of vaccine and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane.

How to find and book these deals: