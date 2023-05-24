Rideshare service Lyft launches in Alberta today

Albertans in Calgary and Edmonton now have another option for rideshare services after Lyft announced it was launching in the province today.

Lyft first launched in Toronto in 2017, followed by subsequent launches in Ottawa and Vancouver. According to the company, Lyft has provided over 56 million rides to more than 2.5 million Canadians.

To celebrate the launch, Lyft is offering riders 25% off their first three rides within 14 days. You can use the code CA25OFF3 to redeem the discount (maximum savings of $5 per ride).

You can get the app on iOS or Android .

Also, if you’re interested in working for Lyft, you can apply online for Edmonton or Calgary.

Happy travelling!