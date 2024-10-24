A luxury estate home just outside of Calgary offers the ultimate escape from reality with its rustic design and jaw-dropping amenities.

Located at 24314 Meadow Drive, this luxurious Calgary home spans 7,336 square feet and offers seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

It’s listed at a whopping $9,750,000. Despite the bank-breaking price, this listing has significantly dropped from when it was listed for $13,950,000 at the same time last year.

Once you see what else the property offers, it’s not hard to see why it has a hefty price tag.

Split into a primary residence and a deluxe clubhouse, this estate is adorned with a stunning combination of wood and stone features that perfectly match its rural surroundings.

The state-of-the-art kitchen takes centre stage on the main floor and oversees a cozy living space and vast dining table that can seat over 20 people. It features soaring ceilings, a butler’s pantry, and even a cold beer tap for the freshest brew.

As you move down to the lower level, you’ll find a spacious games room, a second kitchen, and a vast Maplewood wine cellar to fill with all your favourites, from pinots to merlots.

The clubhouse is just as lavish. Spanning 1,700 square feet, the additional structure has a commercial kitchen and bar, making it the perfect space for entertaining.

But the true magic of this estate begins outside.

A private world-class nine-hole par-3 golf course comes with the property for the lucky future owner. So, you can brush up on your golf skills without ever having to leave your home.

Multiple stunning water features surround the property’s exterior, which is sheltered by a beautiful forest. Banff is just a short drive away.

At this property, you’ll feel like you’re on holiday every day.