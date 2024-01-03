The best lucky lottery stories in and around Calgary from 2023

Many people who play the lottery have epic dreams of what they’d do if they ever won, and these Calgarians who had their jackpot dreams come true in 2023 are no different.

With prizes as high as $1,000,000, there’s no shortage of ways to spend it, but these winners got creative.

From a McDonald’s burger to dream destinations, these are the whopping prizes that were won in and around Calgary this year and the lottery wishes that came true.

An Airdrie man won $100,000 at a London Drugs located at 110-2781 Main Street South in Airdrie and shared his big plans for his win. He says he plans to order a McDonald’s hamburger… and pay off his mortgage! It was a memorable moment that has etched the winning sound from the lottery terminal into his mind for good.

“We were looking at the screen, and my wife said, ‘Oh, that sounds good!’” he continued. “It really did sound good!” said Drouin.

Also, just outside of Calgary in Cochrane, a group of coworkers took home a $250,000 lottery prize. Peter Corry shared the news with seven of his coworkers after they won on the March 25 Lotto 6/49 and Extra draw and called the other coworkers who weren’t in the office that day.

“I tried to pick a day where most of us were working,” Corry told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) while claiming the prize. “I got five out of the eight of us, which was pretty good.”

“Everyone started cheering,” he added. “We were all very excited.”

As for what they plan to do with their respective $31,250 shares of the win, the group says house renovations, bill payments, and saving for the future are all at the top of the list.

There were also some pretty giant lottery prizes won in Calgary this year, including a one million dollar prize by James Wallace that forever changed his life and his family and friends. The newfound millionaire said he’s “already retired” and plans on sharing his winnings with loved ones.

“I’m already retired,” he explained. “But I think I’ll enjoy retirement a little differently now!”

Another win turned a Calgary woman into a millionaire, and the way she won is probably the most unique.

Anastasia Georgopoulos changed up her usual play this time when she found out the draw was on September 13.

“I have some ‘lucky’ numbers, two of which are seven and 13,” she explained.

“I saw the draw was on September 13 and I decided to buy a $7 ticket instead of the $4 ticket I usually buy.”

“I’m not superstitious,” she continued, laughing. “But it’s neat how this ticket turned out to be a million-dollar winner!”

The first thing she plans to do with the money is take a trip to see her family in Greece!