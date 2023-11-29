Alberta man finds out he won $100K lottery prize while on his break

A lucky man from Lethbridge is $100,000 richer today after taking a break from work to scratch a 5 Spot ticket.

“I bought the ticket and found a place to scratch it just down the street,” Cameron Hamilton said while claiming his prize.

“I thought, ‘This cannot be real!’ and went right back to the store to double-check,” he said. “I’m still not sure I believe it, but it’s true!”

Hamilton has some big plans for his prize: he’s going to put it toward his entrepreneurship goals.

“I’m going to start my own roofing business,” he said. “And I’m going to put some of the money away for my kids.”

The winning ticket cost $5 and was picked up at the LA Convenience Store at 1102 3rd Avenue South in Lethbridge.