Alberta man left "dumbfounded" after winning massive lottery prize

An Alberta man says he and his wife were left “dumbfounded” after winning a massive $1,666,666.70 lottery prize.

Giuseppe Bruno was visiting with his grandchildren when he decided to check his handful of lottery tickets and found out he won when the huge sum flashed across his phone screen.

“I saw the amount on my screen and yelled for my wife,” he laughed. “She came in the room asking what all the hollering was about – we were both dumbfounded!”

Bruno was in total disbelief and had to get his children to double-check the ticket for him.

“We weren’t sure it was real,” he explained with a laugh. “It’s very surreal and really exciting!”

The Edmonton man and his family still aren’t sure what they’re going to do with their winnings just yet.

“To be honest, we’re still processing and unsure what to do with it,” he said. “We’ll pay off some bills and share with our family, but after that, the money will probably just sit in the bank for a while.”

The winning ticket was purchased from Mother Hubbard’s Foodstuffs, located at 7923 106th Avenue NW in Edmonton.

It’s been a BIG month for lottery wins in Alberta with almost $10 million in prizes won by people living in the province throughout December.