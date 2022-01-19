"The Lord of the Rings" stars coming to Calgary Expo this spring

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Announcements keep rolling in about guest appearances at this year’s Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo, and The Lord of the Rings fans will be excited to learn of the latest addition to the roster.

Calgary Expo has announced that four actors from the film trilogy, including Elijah Wood, will be celebrity guests at the 2022 event.

After being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, Calgary Expo ran a “limited edition” version in September 2021. The Expo returns to the city in full force this April at Stampede Park.

Calgary Expo announced on Tuesday that “The Hobbits” are coming to this year’s event, with Elijah Wood (“Frodo”), Sean Astin (“Samwise Gamgee”), Billy Boyd (“Pippin”), and Dominic Monaghan (“Merry”) making an appearance as celebrity guests.

“The Hobbits” will meet and greet fans celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which launched the legendary film trilogy. The actors will also take part in a separately ticketed, after-hours, Middle-earth-shattering special event, The Hobbits: Unexpected Reunion *The Journey Continues*.

The date and time of the special event are yet to be announced, but prepare for an unforgettable evening with the four hobbits as they reunite onstage for an evening of stories, questions, discussions, hilarity, and more. General admission tickets to the reunion start at $25, with special packages available that include photos with the cast.

The real question is, will there be second breakfast?

Previously announced Expo guests include Ming-na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett, Mulan, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and the stars of Clerks and other “Jay and Silent Bob” films, Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Trevor Fehrman, Brian O’Halloran, and Jeff Anderson.

This year will mark a big return for the Expo, which is regularly attended by more than 90,000 fans of all ages. The show’s 15th anniversary, originally meant to take place in April 2020, will finally be celebrated in 2022.

Single-day tickets, four-day passes, and deluxe and premium packages are available now, with special early-bird pricing in place until 11:59 pm on January 19. For tickets and more information, visit calgaryexpo.com.

2022 Calgary Expo

When: April 21 to 24

Where: Stampede Park, Calgary

Tickets: Early-bird tickets available now; with single-day tickets starting at $16, four-day passes from $99, and premium packages from $129