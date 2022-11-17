$3.4M Calgary home for sale with an indoor lap pool and golf simulator (PHOTOS)

An amazing Calgary home in Bel Aire with some stunning features is available for just under $3.5 million.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom executive bungalow was built in 2010, and despite being around for over 10 years, the build was ahead of its time, showcasing a modern look with a triple attached garage.

The inside of this 7,087-square-foot Calgary home boasts 20-foot ceilings on the main floor with floor-to-ceiling windows. Talk about spacious!

There are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the home.

The huge chef’s kitchen is complete with professional appliances and a large island and pantry as well as a breakfast banquette. Should you choose to dine elsewhere, you can take advantage of the informal dining room.

The property’s roomy office comes with a built-in desk and bookshelves and a street-facing view.

The primary bedroom offers dual closets, two complete ensuites, and an attached lounge. Two other bedrooms also come with full ensuites.

The lower level is a walkout with a full bar, guest room, and a giant media room and golf simulator. But for those looking to just work on their short game, the putting green is an option as well.

For non-golfers, there is a gym, lap pool, and steam room.

The $3.4 million home is close to the Calgary Golf and Country Club, the Glencoe, and some great Britannia shops as well as some excellent schools.