A rustic mansion in Canmore is truly a mountain sanctuary, with breathtaking views of the Rockies on an exclusive lot.

Located in the exclusive Falcon Lane, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home sits on an astounding 25,000 feet of land which includes three separate titles.

The home itself is more than 8,000 square feet of living space and is listed for $6,500,000.

The entire exterior of the mansion is custom stone, with the main floor great room built with a reclaimed timber frame that showcases soaring ceilings and a rock-faced wood-burning fireplace.

The main floor also holds a spacious lounge with a fireplace, a large private office and the primary bedroom with a dazzling six-piece ensuite.

The upper level boasts a cozy loft area with a lovely sitting room that showcases a wonderful timber beam work and two additional bedrooms are joined by full ensuite bathrooms.

The walkout basement has a massive family room, two additional bedrooms, a wine room and a private patio area.

The home has a ton of privacy, with no homes behind or to the southwest of the home offering views of the south-facing mountains, west down to the Bow Valley and east over the Bow River.

So, there you have it. This mansion sure sounds like a complete gem in Canmore, and those mountain views? Out of this world!