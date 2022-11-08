The Alberta ranch where Clint Eastwood lived and filmed the 1992 movie Unforgiven is now up for sale. Engel & Völkers announced in a release that the asking price is $25,500,000. The property is 480 acres with a massive main lodge, several guest cabins, an 11-acre lake with a boathouse, and, of course, an indoor equestrian arena. The original film set of the town featured in the Western is still fully intact as well. Listing advisor Chris Burns says this property has seen a lot of star power. “The movie was filmed in the region directly next to the ranch. Clint Eastwood stayed on the

ranch during filming and his co-stars Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman, and Richard Harris also spent a lot of time there. The current owners purchased the fictional Western town of ‘Big Whiskey’ featured in the film and reconstructed it on the ranch.”

The “Ranch at the Fisher Creek” is set perfectly in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and is an hour away from Calgary. As you drive up to the property you are greeted by pine trees that line the driveway leading to the main gates of the property. You drive past an old fort to the main residence, a grand lodge that blends massive logs with steel and stone to form the perfect Rocky Mountain home.

While he was in Alberta, Clint Eastwood also lived here during filming in 1992. The living interiors span more than 1,142 square metres with five bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, seven fireplaces, and a grand dining room.

A series of walkways wind through the trees, connecting the lodge to six beautiful guest cabins. Each provides a Western flair and is divided into 17 fully appointed private suites and lofts.

The main drive leads from the lodge through a gateway to the heart of the ranch, the Western-style town of “Big Whiskey.” This ensemble of buildings is the actual film set for Unforgiven, rebuilt on the ranch according to the original film set plans and fully intact and ready for use. The Wild West town consists of a sheriff’s office with two jail cells and an antique armoury cabinet, a saloon with a full-service bar and gambling hall, a blacksmith shop, livery and stables with three indoor stalls, a bank, and a carpentry shop.

There is also a fully stocked mercantile and a small white church with antique pews and a bell tower.