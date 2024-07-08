Rapper Logic swears at a fan while performing at the Calgary Stampede

American rapper Logic had some choice words for a fan allegedly throwing items onto the stage at his Calgary Stampede show over the weekend.

The Grammy-award nominated musician was performing at the Coca-Cola stage Saturday evening when he singled out one bad apple in the crowd.

“Stop throwing sh*t on the f*cking stage,” the “1-800-273-8255″ singer said while on stage, captured by a fellow concertgoer.

“It’s all good, we keep it in peace. Look me in the eyes like a f*cking man. Stop throwing sh*t on my stage. Do you understand? Look at me in the face and say I understand,” the rapper said, before continuing his set.

Logic later took to his X account to post a clip of his show, his first festival appearance in two years, adding that “Calgary made it very special.”

