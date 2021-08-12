LOCAL Public Eatery announced this week that it will soon be opening a new location, bringing more of the elevated pub vibes you know and love to downtown Calgary.

The popular chain has pubs across Canada (plus one in Seattle!), with locations in Vancouver, Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Ottawa, in addition to its Stephen Ave eatery in Calgary.

LOCAL Public Eatery’s second YYC spot will be located in the heart of Eau Claire at the end of Barclay Parade, in close proximity to the Bow River. The pub will be taking over the former home of The Barley Mill, which resided at the 201 Barclay Parade SW address for 26 years before shutting down at the end of 2020.

LOCAL Public Eatery Barclay promises a brand new look and feel, with the same food, drinks, service, and fun that patrons know and love.⁣⁣

The establishment’s menu features pub favourites, a selection of wine, beer, and cocktails to quench your thirst, and a killer brunch with dishes such as fried egg enchiladas and braised beef and bacon hash. Their rotating beer menu boasts a variety of local brews, with bevvies from Cabin Brewing Company, Zero Issue Brewing, Last Best Brewing & Distilling, and more.

The restaurant hasn’t announced an exact opening date yet, but according to a recent Instagram post, the newest addition to Eau Claire is “coming soon.”

“We can’t wait to meet everyone and (re)introduce ourselves,” LOCAL said in the post. In the meantime, Calgary pub-goers can continue to visit the Stephen Ave location at 310 8th Avenue SW.

LOCAL Public Eatery Barclay

Address: 201 Barclay Parade SW

