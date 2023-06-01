"The city is very special": Ex-Flames GM Treliving had only nice things to say about Calgary

Though he chose to part ways with the Calgary Flames after this season ended, Brad Treliving has nothing but positive things to say about the city of Calgary and its people.

Speaking at his introductory press conference as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ new general manager on Thursday morning, Treliving quickly noted how thankful he was for the nine seasons he spent in Calgary.

“It was our home for nine years; we raised our kids there,” Treliving said. “It’s a very special place to us. The people are very special. The city is very special. It will always have a warm place in our hearts.”

Treliving showed his appreciation toward not just the city but also the organization and its ownership.

“I got the pleasure to work for Murray Edwards, the entire Flames ownership group,” Treliving said. “Murray’s a great owner; he’s been a great mentor to me. And [also] John Beane, a good friend, a great professional mentor. Don Maloney, who’s been a close friend of mine in the business for a long time. They’re in great hands there.”

After agreeing to mutually part ways after the season had commenced, the Flames began a new GM search. They ultimately gave the position to Craig Conroy, who served as an assistant GM to Treliving.

“I wish [Conroy] all the success in the world as he takes over the manager job,” Treliving said.

You might also like: Gerard Gallant interested in coaching the Calgary Flames: report

He then took time to recognize the players and staff in Calgary.

“I get close to the people I work with. I believe that you don’t manage… from an office up the building. You manage with the people. You’re shoulder to shoulder with the people. The group there [in Calgary], the players, the staff, I’m close with to this day and will be for the rest of our lives. To them, I wish them good luck, except for a couple of games a year.”

While certainly under pressure during his time in Calgary, Treliving is entering an entirely different scenario in Toronto. With the surprising and unceremonious exit of Kyle Dubas, the fanbase is still quite upset with how things played out regarding the organization’s former GM and hasn’t exactly taken kindly to their new one.

On top of the overall displeasure of his hiring, Treliving may also be forced to make some difficult decisions with his new core group. Not only have the Maple Leafs struggled in the postseason for a number of years, but they are also entering the final year of Auston Matthews’ contract. Meanwhile, Mitch Marner has a no-movement clause set to kick in on July 1.

Suffice it to say, Treliving has his hands full. That said, there were whispers throughout this past season that he may choose to look for opportunities elsewhere in the hockey community, and he has gotten just that. The goal for him now will be to try and bring the city of Toronto its first Stanley Cup since 1967.