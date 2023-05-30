Gerard Gallant interested in coaching the Calgary Flames: report

With Craig Conroy locked in as their new general manager, the Calgary Flames have begun their search for a new head coach.

One name who has been discussed as a potential replacement for Darryl Sutter is Gerard Gallant. The 59-year-old is currently back in the job hunt after parting ways with the New York Rangers earlier in the month, and, according to a recent report, has an interest in coaching the Flames.

As per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Flames recently reached out to Gallant to gauge his interest in being their new bench boss and learned he would be. There by no means has been a final decision as of yet, but it appears the two parties share a mutual interest.

_ The Flames reached out to Gerard Gallant to gauge his interest in potentially coaching in Calgary. Answer was yes. So Gallant… https://t.co/NM6hGQ64av — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 30, 2023

One of the things that makes Gallant such an intriguing option for the Flames is his connection to Jonathan Huberdeau. The 29-year-old needs a major bounce-back season after a disastrous 2022-23 campaign and may be able to have just that with Gallant behind the bench.

The two were not only together for parts of three seasons from 2014 to 2017 as members of the Florida Panthers organization but also for three of Huberdeau’s four seasons in the OHL as a member of the Saint John Sea Dogs. The two seem to have a great relationship, based on how happy Huberdeau himself was at the time the Panthers chose to hire Gallant.

“I’m excited for this,” Huberdeau told George Richards of the Miami Herald at the time. “He’s a guy who is intense and into the game. He keeps you up throughout the game. I think the guys are going to react to him. He wants what is best for the players.”

Despite the Flames’ interest in Gallant, there are a number of other individuals said to be on their radar for their head coaching vacancy as well. Some of the most discussed have been Mitch Love, Ryan Huska, Kirk Muller, and Alex Tanguay.