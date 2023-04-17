Brad Treliving out as Flames GM, new president of hockey operations named

It’s an end of an era in Calgary, as Brad Treliving is out as Flames general manager.

Treliving and the Flames have “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to a Monday morning press release.

“It’s a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend,” said CSEC President and CEO John Bean. “We are grateful of Brad’s contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally. But for our fans and our business, we need to move forward, and we are confident with Don’s experience that we will find the right General Manger to build on Brad’s work and lead our team to the Stanley Cup.”

Don Maloney has been promoted to president of hockey operations, and interim general manager.

“The process to secure the services of the Flames next General Manger will begin immediately,” the Flames said in the release.

Treliving’s contract was set to expire on June 30. The 53-year-old executive leaves the organization after nine seasons in charge.

It was an up-and-down tenure for Treliving. Calgary made the playoffs five times with him as general manager, but never more than two years in a row. The Flames won just two playoff series in the Treliving era, and never made it past the second round.

The most successful season of the last decade was last season, when the Flames won the Pacific Division with 111 points. But the team wasn’t able to replicate their success in the playoffs, losing in five games to the Edmonton Oilers.

Maloney first joined the Flames in 2016 as a pro scout, and has spent fives seasons as the team’s senior vice president of hockey operations. The 64-year-old has a wealth of experience in hockey, including nine seasons as executive vice president, general manager, and alternate governor of the Arizona Coyotes. He also spent 10 seasons in the New York Rangers’ front office, as the team’s president of player personnel and assistant general manager. Maloney is also a former GM of the New York Islanders, and played 765 NHL games as a player, retiring in 1991.