Hundreds displaced after fire erupts at staff building in Lake Louise (VIDEO)

RCMP say hundreds of people have been displaced following a fire at a hotel in Lake Louise in Banff National Park.

On Monday at around noon Lake Louise RCMP, along with local fire departments, responded to the Charleston Residence for a fire.

“At this time, the hotel is being evacuated,” police said in a news release and it’s believed that 200 to 400 people are being displaced.

There are buses transporting people from the scene to a muster point at Lake Louise ski hill, and RCMP says resources will be in place for those evacuated there. People who go to the ski hill are asked to sign in.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed large black plumes of smoke billowing into the air due to the blaze.

Massive fire at Lake Louise… praying everyone got out safely 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mJgisDmhko — Alyssa Wadey (@AlyssaWadey) July 3, 2023

Forest fire just off the highway at Lake Louise Alberta pic.twitter.com/KVikno2NGG — Triple M (@MalleshMagdum) July 3, 2023

Fire is burning staff accommodation building in Lake Louise, Alberta. #lakelouise pic.twitter.com/Mh0Plx44yB — Bruce Campbell (@BruceCampbell) July 3, 2023

The Charleston Residence is a three-story building that houses the almost 400 employees who operate the ski hills in the area.